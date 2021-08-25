MLS edges Liga MX on penalty kicks at MLS All-Star Game

FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi scored off the underside of the crossbar to seal the MLS team's victory over a team of Liga MX stars in the MLS All-Star Game.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New England goalkeeper Matt Turner made two penalty kick saves and FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi scored off the underside of the crossbar to seal the MLS team's victory over a team of Liga MX stars in the MLS All-Star Game.

The MLS team won the shootout 3-2 after finishing regulation tied 1-1.

Liga MX MVP Jonathan Rodríguez scored in the 20th minute of regular time, and Jesús Murillo evened it on a header off a cross from Los Angeles FC teammate Eduard Atuesta early in the second half.

Pepi finally scored on MLS' fifth attempt to end an entertaining evening for the All-Star teams representing North America's two biggest soccer leagues.