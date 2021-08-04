x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sounders FC

MLS All-Star roster highlighted by 6 Sounders

The Sounders have placed 6 players out of 28 on the Major League Soccer All-Star Game roster, most in MLS.
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, right, is greeted by teammates after he scored a goal against Atlanta United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sounders have placed 6 players out of 28 on the Major League Soccer All-Star Game roster, most in MLS. Six is the most in Seattle's history, breaking the previous mark of 5 in 2014.

Raul Ruidiaz, Yeimar, Nouhou, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, and João Paulo made the All-Star team.  The Roldan brothers are the first pair of brothers to make the squad in the same year in MLS history.

The MLS All-Stars will face a team of all-stars from LigaMX on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles. 

The 28-man roster includes 13 players selected through voting by fans, players and the media; 13 players selected by All-Star Game head coach Bob Bradley; and two selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.  

Fifteen MLS teams are represented on the All-Star roster.

Related Articles