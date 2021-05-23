x
Martínez scores on late PK, Atlanta United ties Sounders 1-1

Josef Martínez converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United to a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders.
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, right, is greeted by teammates after he scored a goal against Atlanta United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Josef Martínez converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United to a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders.

Atlanta (2-1-3), which had won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in three straight, had 63% possession and snapped the Sounders' four-game win streak. 

Brooks Lennon drew a foul, conceded by Brad Smith, in the area and Martínez scored from the spot to make it 1-all. 

Raúl Ruidíaz headed home a corner kick by João Paulo to give Seattle (5-0-2) a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

