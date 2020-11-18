x
Ken Griffey Jr. joins ownership group for Seattle Sounders

Credit: Seattle Sounders FC
Ken Griffey Junior raises his scarf

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have added Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. to the club's ownership group.

Griffey's ownership stake was finalized earlier in the year, but the announcement had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Griffey and his family make up the second addition to the ownership group this year, along with Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke and his wife, Tara. 

Griffey started his baseball career with the Seattle Mariners, making his debut in 1989. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.