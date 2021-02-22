x
Jordan Morris tears left ACL will return to U.S. for surgery

American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship and is returning home.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) chases down a ball against San Jose Earthquakes defender Oswaldo Alanis (4) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship, three years after rupturing his right ACL during a match for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders. 

Morris tore his left ACL on Sunday during Swansea's 4-1 loss at Huddersfield. 

Swansea said Monday he will miss the rest of the English season, and the injury appears likely to sideline him from at least the first eight U.S. World Cup qualifiers, which start in September.  

The former Mercer Island star is returning to the United States to have his surgery performed by Dr. Bert Mandelbaum in Santa Monica, California.

Morris missed a year of action after tearing his right ACL in February 2018.

