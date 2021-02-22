Jordan Morris tears left ACL will return to U.S. for surgery

American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship and is returning home.

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship, three years after rupturing his right ACL during a match for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders.

Morris tore his left ACL on Sunday during Swansea's 4-1 loss at Huddersfield.

🗣️ Cooper on @JmoSmooth13...



"He's had a bad injury unfortunately for him. It's significant ligament damage, ACL. Everything we hoped it wasn't, unfortunately it is.



"It's the end of his season for us and a long road back to recovery, it's very cruel."

Swansea said Monday he will miss the rest of the English season, and the injury appears likely to sideline him from at least the first eight U.S. World Cup qualifiers, which start in September.

The former Mercer Island star is returning to the United States to have his surgery performed by Dr. Bert Mandelbaum in Santa Monica, California.