Jordan Morris leaves US training camp

Seattle forward Jordan Morris has been given permission by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter to leave camp for an undisclosed reason.
CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle forward Jordan Morris has been given permission by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter to leave camp for an undisclosed reason.

Some believe Morris is taking time out to finalize his 6-month load to Swansea City.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson has left the U.S. national soccer team's training camp because of a knee strain the staff described as minor and will miss a Jan. 31 exhibition against Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, Florida. 

Matt Turner is the only senior goalkeeper training with the team. 

Three players are with the adjacent under-23 team preparing for Olympic qualifying: Matt Freese, JT Marcinkowski and Brady Scott. 

