Jordan Morris leaves US training camp

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle forward Jordan Morris has been given permission by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter to leave camp for an undisclosed reason.

Some believe Morris is taking time out to finalize his 6-month load to Swansea City.

#USMNT published a roster update informing that goalkeeper Sean Johnson picked up a minor knee strain.



#USMNT published a roster update informing that goalkeeper Sean Johnson picked up a minor knee strain.

Additionally, #Sounders forward Jordan Morris received permission from Gregg Berhalter to depart camp. Presumably to finalize his move to Swansea for a 6 month loan.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson has left the U.S. national soccer team's training camp because of a knee strain the staff described as minor and will miss a Jan. 31 exhibition against Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, Florida.

Matt Turner is the only senior goalkeeper training with the team.