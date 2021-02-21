Jordan Morris hurt for Swansea, leaves on stretcher

American forward Jordan Morris left the field on a stretcher with what could be a significant leg injury suffered during Swansea's 4-2 loss to Huddersfield in England's League Championship.
The 26-year-old on loan from Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders entered at the start of the second half and was taken off about 20 minutes later.
Swansea manager Steve Cooper says "it did not look a good one, that's for sure." American midfielder Duane Holmes scored his first two goals since his return to Huddersfield.