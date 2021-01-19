Inter Miami hires Henderson from the Sounders

Chris Henderson has a new job title and it's not with the Sounders. Inter Miami CF hired him to be the team's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

Henderson spent the last 13 seasons with Seattle in a similar role.

He's been with Seattle since the start of the franchise when current owner Adrian Hanauer hired him.

Henderson has played a part in bringing in a lot of the big names in team history. From Fredy Montero to Raul Ruidiaz, Henderson's fingerprints are all over the team.

In 12 seasons in the MLS, Seattle has won 2 MLS Cup titles, went to 4 MLS Cup finals, won 4 U.S. Open Cup trophys, and one Supporters' Shield.

This is a huge loss for the Sounders and our community!!! @19Hendy19 did so much to make the Sounders great and he was just an awesome person to work with. Best of luck on your next adventure Chris https://t.co/6G2oPo1b6U — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) January 18, 2021

Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer believes much of the Sounders' success is owed to Henderson. “Chris has been a crucial part of this organization since its inception. He is a pillar of this franchise and the Seattle soccer community, and while we are sad to see him, go we wish him the best in his next venture in Miami," said Schmetzer in a team statement.

Henderson is a homegrown product. He was born in Edmonds and played high school soccer for Everett's Cascade High School. In 1989, he was the National Gatorade Player of the Year.

On the Sounders website, Henderson penned an open letter to thank the fans, team, and ownership. "Seattle is my home, and the decision to take this new step was made with great consideration. It is one of the toughest I have had to make," Henderson wrote.