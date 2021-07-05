x
Sounders FC

Houston takes on Seattle after 4 straight ties

Houston faces Seattle after playing to a draw in four straight games. The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home.
Credit: AP
Houston Dynamo defender A. J. DeLaGarza (20) pushes Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith (11) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo (3-3-6) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-0-5)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -225, Houston +527, Draw +359; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces Seattle after playing to a draw in four straight games.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home. Seattle scored 52 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 1-7-5 on the road. Houston scored 30 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.