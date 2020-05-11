Galaxy draw 1-1 with Sounders, eliminated from playoff race

"Chicharito" scored in the 78th minute, but the LA Galaxy were eliminated from playoff contention in the Western Conference by a 1-1 draw with the Sounders.

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier "Chicharito" Hernández scored in the 78th minute, but the LA Galaxy were eliminated from playoff contention in the Western Conference by a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders.

Raúl Ruidíaz's 11th goal of the season was the equalizer in the third minute of injury time for the defending MLS Cup champion Sounders, who have won just once in their last six games while falling out of the top spot in the Western Conference.

After the game, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer questioned his team to see if they thought tonight's effort was enough. He wanted them to feel the pain of a tie of a match they should have won.