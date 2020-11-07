Frei, Vega standout as Seattle and San Jose play to 0-0 draw

Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei made eight saves, including a diving stop on a deflected shot in the 70th minute, and the Sounders and San Jose played to a 0-0 draw.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei made eight saves, including a diving stop on a deflected shot in the 70th minute, and the Sounders and San Jose played to a 0-0 draw in the MLS is Back tournament.

The West Coast squads seemed to wilt in the heat and humidity of Central Florida as the sides combined for 28 shots but could not beat either goalkeeper.

Frei had the more highlight-worthy saves, the best coming off Jackson Yueill's deflected shot.