x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sounders FC

Frei perfect in net, Lodeiro lifts Sounders past Dallas 1-0

Nicolas Lodeiro scored the decisive goal while Stefan Frei stopped three shots as the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Dallas.
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders Nicolas Lodeiro buries the penalty kick during the first half of an MLS soccer game against FC Dallas, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored the decisive goal while Stefan Frei stopped three shots as the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Dallas.

Lodeiro's winner came on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to seal the win for the Sounders (10-11-2).

Dallas (9-7-8) outshot the Sounders 15-11, with three shots on goal to four for the Sounders.

Frei had his fourth shutout of the season for the Sounders. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Sounders visiting Atlanta United while Dallas visits the Portland Timbers.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Seattle's Lumen Field chosen as 2026 World Cup site