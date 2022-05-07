Ferreira scores in 2-0 Dallas win against Sounders

Jesus Ferreira's goal proved to be pivotal as Dallas picked up a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesus Ferreira's goal proved to be pivotal as Dallas picked up a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Ferreira put Dallas (5-1-4) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 65th minute. Ema Twumasi had an assist on the goal.

Dallas also got one goal from Paul Arriola.

Dallas outshot the Sounders (2-5-1) 18-4, with five shots on goal to zero for the Sounders.

Stefan Cleveland saved three of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.