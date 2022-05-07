x
Sounders FC

Ferreira scores in 2-0 Dallas win against Sounders

Jesus Ferreira's goal proved to be pivotal as Dallas picked up a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.
Credit: AP
FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola, left, and Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo (5) go after a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Matt Strasen/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesus Ferreira's goal proved to be pivotal as Dallas picked up a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Ferreira put Dallas (5-1-4) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 65th minute. Ema Twumasi had an assist on the goal.

Dallas also got one goal from Paul Arriola.

Dallas outshot the Sounders (2-5-1) 18-4, with five shots on goal to zero for the Sounders.

Stefan Cleveland saved three of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.

Dallas plays on the road on Saturday against the LA Galaxy, while the Sounders will host Minnesota United on Sunday.

    

