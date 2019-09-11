SEATTLE — Preparations and celebrations are already underway as the Seattle Sounders prepare to host Toronto FC in the MLS Cup this Sunday afternoon.

Friday morning, the team flag was hoisted high over the Space Needle by former Sounders Chad Marshall and Brad Evans, members of the 2016 MLS Cup Championship. Seattle's skyline will also be lit up green this weekend in celebration.

Across Seattle, blue and green are starting to pop up. Photos of Seahawks stars in SoDo had Sounders scarves on them. Even the Fremont Troll was photographed wearing one.

The team expects a crowd of more than 69,000 to attend, opening up the upper deck of Centurylink Field as a result.

Friday, crews hoisted MLS banners outside the stadium, as a steady stream of fans visited the pro shop for last-minute apparel.

“We have our little Sounders family,” said Nicole McGregor, who works nearby. “It’s my release of energy, everything about the Sounders is just awesome.”

Kristen Morrison emerged with an armload of gear.

“Couldn’t decide what to wear!” she laughed.

Fans are not the only ones excited for the match.

“This will mean millions of dollars to our community,” said Ralph Morton, executive director of the Seattle Sports Commission. “It’s a huge opportunity for us to fill hotels and restaurants, to bring vitality to the city.”

“Gosh, I’m so excited,” said fan Diane Felix. “Can hardly sleep I’m so excited.”

