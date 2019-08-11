SEATTLE — Reflecting the fall sunshine, a-larger-than life MLS trophy is teasing Sounders fans.

On Sunday, the Seattle Sounders will play Toronto FC in the MLS Cup Final.

The match, and the huge trophy, is being hosted right here in Seattle

“This is what the city needs. We need this good energy. Business jumps, everything is good when we bring trophies home,” said Sounders fan Jaebadiah Gardner.

A replica trophy will be under the clock at Pike Place Market until Friday night so fans can take a photo with it.

If all goes according to plan, the replica will soon be replaced by the real thing.

The trophy is not only a reminder of how far the team has come, but how much ground the sport of soccer has gained in a country where the other type of "football" is king.

“When we first arrived in North America, I couldn’t believe how little kids were out playing soccer. I thought: 'why isn’t anyone playing?' Eventually, this sport will catch on in the colonies – and it’s taken a while but this is great,” said Bill Brannen, a long-time Seattleite originally from Scotland.

Sounders face off against Toronto at noon on Sunday. Tickets to the game, all 69,000 seats, sold out in just 20 minutes.

