Defending champs moving on as Sounders oust LAFC 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored early in the first half, Raul Ruidiaz added a second midway through the second, and the defending champion Seattle Sounders beat depleted Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Lodeiro scored in the 18th minute to give the home side the early advantage and Ruidiaz finally finished one of Seattle's numerous chances with his eighth career playoff goal in the 66th minute.

Eduard Atuesta scored in the 77th minute to pull LAFC to 2-1, but Seattle regained its two-goal advantage moments later when Ruidiaz found Jordan Morris on a quick counter.

