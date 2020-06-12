Crew downs Revolution 1-0 to reach MLS Cup final

Artur scored in the 59th minute and the Columbus Crew advanced to the MLS Cup championship with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution,

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artur scored in the 59th minute and the Columbus Crew advanced to the MLS Cup championship with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Crew will face the winner of Monday night's Western Conference final between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United.

