Columbus hosts Seattle in MLS Cup final Saturday

The Columbus Crew and the Seattle Sounders will play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew will host the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup final on Saturday. The meeting will be the second time the teams will play this season. The last match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Crew are 10-1-0 in home games and ranks eighth in the league with 43 goals, led by Gyasi Zardes with 13.

Columbus announced in a statement that a second player has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 this week, and midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos will miss the MLS Cup.

The Sounders are 3-4-3 in road games. Seattle is third in the league with 52 goals, led by Raul Ruidiaz with 12.

Sigi Schmid’s influence is being felt heading into Saturday’s MLS Cup final between Columbus and Seattle. Schmid died nearly two years ago.

He was the only coach to lead the Crew to an MLS championship, and was the first coach of the Sounders, creating the foundation for a franchise that has played in four of the past five league championship matches.

“I love that he’s been a part of both franchises. I’m sad he’s not there to witness this.” — Head Coach Brian Schmetzer



You'll be in all of our hearts on Saturday, Sigi. 💚💛#WiredTogether | #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/mSpVxYVLW9 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) December 11, 2020

TOP PERFORMERS:

Zardes has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Jordan Morris has 10 goals and seven assists for Seattle. Ruidiaz has five goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Columbus: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, four shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Seattle: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 3.4 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY:

Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Chris Cadden (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Derrick Etienne (injured), Jon Kempin (injured), Miguel Berry (injured), Darlington Nagbe (sick), Pedro Santos (sick).