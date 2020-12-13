Columbus Crew win 2nd MLS title, beating Seattle Sounders 3-0

Columbus Crew win MLS Cup final, beating defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0 for second title.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayán scored midway through the first half and provided the clinching goal in the 82nd minute, and the Columbus Crew claimed their second MLS Cup title beating the defending champions Seattle Sounders 3-0.

Derrick Etienne Jr. also scored in the first half as Columbus built a 2-0 halftime lead, withstood Seattle’s second-half pressure and finally celebrated after Zelarayán’s clincher.

Zelarayán was the MLS newcomer of the year and the best player on the field.