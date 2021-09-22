Club León rallies to top Sounders 3-2 in Leagues Cup final

Ángel Mena scored twice in the second half, and Club León rallied for a 3-2 win over the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ángel Mena scored twice in the second half, and Club León rallied for a 3-2 win over the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final.

The eight-team, single-elimination competition between teams in Liga MX and Major League Soccer concluded with a Mexican side again lifting the trophy.

The tournament debuted in 2019 with Cruz Azul winning the title and was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead on Cristian Roldan's goal in the 48th minute.