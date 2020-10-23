Bruin's late goal gives Sounders 1-1 draw with rival Timbers

Tie keeps Sounders atop the West

SEATTLE (AP) — Will Bruin scored off a corner kick in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders salvaged a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers.

After dominating most of the second half, Seattle finally found an equalizer in the dying moments of the match as Bruin was left unmarked at the back post and tapped in his first goal of the season.