Bruin's late goal gives Sounders 1-1 draw with rival Timbers

SEATTLE (AP) — Will Bruin scored off a corner kick in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders salvaged a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers.
After dominating most of the second half, Seattle finally found an equalizer in the dying moments of the match as Bruin was left unmarked at the back post and tapped in his first goal of the season.
It was Seattle’s first shot on target in the match and kept the Sounders and Timbers tied on top of the Western Conference standings, each with 32 points with 2½ weeks left in the regular season.