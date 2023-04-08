Atencio, Ruidíaz lead Sounders to 3-0 win over St Louis City

Joshua Atencio and Raúl Ruidíaz scored second-half goals to spark the Seattle Sounders to a 3-0 victory over St. Louis City on Saturday night.

The Sounders (5-1-1) improved to 6-1-4 all-time against expansion teams at home. Seattle's only loss against first-year teams came against LAFC in 2018.

Seattle handed St. Louis City (5-2-0) its second straight loss after the league's newest team began the season with five straight victories. Seattle takes over the top spot in the Western Conference with the win — one point in front of St. Louis City and two ahead of LAFC.

Neither team scored until Atencio took a pass from Nicolás Lodeiro and found the net in the 65th minute. Ruidíaz made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal six minutes later. The Sounders' final score came on an own-goal by Jake Nerwinski in the 89th minute.

Seattle had a 12-9 edge in shots and a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Stefan Frei finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for the Sounders. Roman Bürki had four saves for St. Louis City.