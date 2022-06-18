Arango's equalizer lifts LAFC into 1-1 draw with Seattle

Christian Arango scored the equalizer for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Christian Arango scored the equalizer for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Arango's game-tying goal came in the 79th minute for Western Conference-leading LAFC (9-3-3). On the run, he pushed a header to the upper left corner of the net past the reach of Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Albert Rusnak scored for the Sounders (6-6-2) in the 58th minute after intercepting a pass from LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

And just like that 😳 pic.twitter.com/dXNjxun4C6 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) June 18, 2022

The Sounders outshot LAFC 12-9, with five shots on goal to seven for LAFC.

Frei saved six of the seven shots he faced for the Sounders, including a remarkable double-save in the 63rd minute. Crepeau made four saves for LAFC.