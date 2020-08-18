Amazon acquires streaming rights to Seattle Sounders matches

Amazon has acquired the video streaming rights for Sounders games for its Prime Video service.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has acquired the video streaming rights for Seattle Sounders games for its Prime Video service, marking just the second time the tech giant has partnered on a team-specific deal to broadcast games.

The agreement covers three years and is for all non-nationally televised Sounders games.

The streaming option will be available within Seattle's regional broadcast footprint, which covers most of the state of Washington.