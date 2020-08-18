Amazon acquires streaming rights to Seattle Sounders matches

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has acquired the video streaming rights for Seattle Sounders games for its Prime Video service, marking just the second time the tech giant has partnered on a team-specific deal to broadcast games.
The agreement covers three years and is for all non-nationally televised Sounders games.
The streaming option will be available within Seattle's regional broadcast footprint, which covers most of the state of Washington.
The first streamed broadcast available on Prime Video will be Seattle's Aug. 26 match against the LA Galaxy.