Amazon acquires streaming rights to Seattle Sounders matches

Amazon has acquired the video streaming rights for Sounders games for its Prime Video service.
Credit: AP
Smoke effects go off as the banner noting the Seattle Sounders' 2019 MLS Cup championship title is unveiled in the rafters of CenturyLink Field before the season-opener MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has acquired the video streaming rights for Seattle Sounders games for its Prime Video service, marking just the second time the tech giant has partnered on a team-specific deal to broadcast games.

The agreement covers three years and is for all non-nationally televised Sounders games. 

The streaming option will be available within Seattle's regional broadcast footprint, which covers most of the state of Washington. 

The first streamed broadcast available on Prime Video will be Seattle's Aug. 26 match against the LA Galaxy.  

