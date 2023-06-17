Short-handed Reign play Dash to scoreless draw

The Houston Dash went down a player for 45 minutes in a brutally hot and humid match, but held on at home for a scoreless draw against OL Reign.

HOUSTON — The Houston Dash went down a player for 45 minutes in a brutally hot and humid match, but held on at home for a scoreless draw against OL Reign.

With the heat index near 110 degrees (43 Celsius) at kickoff, both teams had limited chances in a slower first half. Jordyn Huitema's shot on a breakaway went wide for the Reign, while a free kick from María Sánchez was pushed away by goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Just before halftime, Houston's Natalie Jacobs was given a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when she fouled Tziarra King.

Even with the extra player, the Reign couldn't beat the heat and finished with just eight shots and only one shot on goal.

Houston (4-3-5) had the better opportunities in the second half, forcing a goal-line clearance from Ryanne Brown and five saves from Tullis-Joyce.