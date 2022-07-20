Seattle's Ballard FC USL playoff bound in inaugural season

Ballard FC will take on against Project 510 in its first-ever postseason match.

SEATTLE — Seattle's newest semi-professional soccer team has reason to celebrate during its inaugural season, as Ballard FC is heading to the United Soccer League (USL) playoffs.

Seattle is a soccer town and within this town is a neighborhood that can be proud of its newest semi-pro team.

"There's so many soccer families and soccer fans out here in Ballard, and we're excited to be able to continue to provide that platform to celebrate Ballard and celebrate soccer through Ballard FC," said Sam Zisette, one of the co-founders of Ballard FC.

The club just wrapped up its inaugural season with an 8-2-2 record with a roster primarily made of players from western Washington.

"We're an ambitious club, both on the field and off the field and off the field and we wanted to qualify for playoffs that was always our goal,” said Zisette. “I wasn't necessarily expecting it, but certainly that was always the dream and the goal."

The team may have achieved many of its goals on the field, but the club said accomplishing goals off the field, in particular partnering with 15 local businesses, was a huge win for them.

"A lot of amazing opportunity for the businesses there, bars, restaurants and other businesses in that area when we're bringing 1,200 to 1,400 community members are coming out to support Ballard FC game," said Zisette.

The club appreciates the support from throughout Ballard, and believes this is just the beginning of a great run in Seattle.

"This has already been such a success, we can't wait to not only host the playoffs this weekend but being around for decades and decades to come and what we can continue to build here," said Zisette.