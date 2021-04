Trinity Rodman became the youngest American player to score in the National Women's Soccer League with a goal in her professional debut for the Washington Spirit.

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Trinity Rodman became the youngest American player to score in the National Women's Soccer League with a goal in her professional debut for the Washington Spirit on Saturday night.

But the Spirit could not overcome the North Carolina Courage, falling 3-2 in the Challenge Cup match.