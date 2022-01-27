Robinson goal lifts US over El Salvador 1-0 in Cup qualifier

Antonee Robinson broke through the freeze in the air, scoring a big goal in the 52nd minute that lifted the Americans over El Salvador 1-0.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Antonee Robinson broke through the freeze in the air and the U.S. offense, scoring a big goal in the 52nd minute that lifted the Americans over El Salvador 1-0 and kept them on track for a return to the World Cup.

The narrow victory on a 29-degree night that tied the record low temperature for a home American qualifier boosted the U.S. to 18 points with five games left.