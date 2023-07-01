Reign scores twice in final 10 minutes to draw with Racing Louisville

Elyse Bennett scored in the 87th minute to pull OL Reign into a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville on Saturday in the National Women's Soccer League.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Elyse Bennett scored in the 87th minute to pull OL Reign into a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville on Saturday in the National Women's Soccer League.

OL Reign trailed 2-0 until Veronica Latsko got one, heading in Bennett’s cross in the 82nd minute.

In the 87th, OL Reign earned a corner kick, and Nikki Stanton sprinted from the top of the box to head in the cross. The ball bounced off the turf and Bennett flicked it backward with her head, tying the score.

Wang Shuang put Louisville ahead in the 24th minute, scoring on a penalty kick after a Reign handball in the box. In the 76th minute, Paige Monaghan's near-post shot slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, doubling Louisville's lead.

OL Reign (7-4-3) was missing eight players, who were with their national teams preparing for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand: Angelina (Brazil), Alana Cook (USA), Sofia Huerta (USA), Jordyn Huitema (Canada), Rose Lavelle (USA), Quinn (Canada), Megan Rapinoe (USA), and Emily Sonnett (USA).