SANDY, Utah (AP) — Rosie White scored in the 28th minute to give OL Reign a 2-2 draw with the Utah Royals in a National Women's Soccer League fall series game.

Aminata Diallo gave the Royals the early lead with a goal in the ninth minute. Tziarra King's goal off a cross from Brittany Ratcliffe made it 2-0.

But a minute later the Reign's Bethany Balcer scored to cut the margin.