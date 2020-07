The Portland Thorns wrap up the group stage with a scoreless draw with the rival OL Reign.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — The Portland Thorns will face top-seeded North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the National Women's Soccer League's Challenge Cup after wrapping up the group stage with a scoreless draw with the rival OL Reign.

The Thorns were winless in the opening round to finish last among the eight teams playing in the tournament.

Here's how the stalemate went down in Utah.



HIGHLIGHTS | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/2Z29Gwt69p — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) July 13, 2020

Monday was the final day of the group stage matches at Utah's Zions Bank Stadium.

All eight teams in the tournament advance to the knockout round.