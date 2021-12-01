x
Rapinoe returns to US national team after nearly a year

Megan Rapinoe has returned to the U.S. women's national soccer team after sitting out for nearly a year, joining the squad for its January training camp in Florida.
Credit: Francisco Seco
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates with Alex Morgan after Rapinoe scored the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between the U.S. and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

She's expected to play for the U.S. in a pair of exhibition games against Colombia later this month. 

Rapinoe hunkered down at home when the coronavirus began to take hold in the United States and the National Women's Soccer League called off its season. 

The star who plays for OL Reign opted out of the NWSL's Challenge Cup tournament in Utah last summer and the league's fall series. 

She also opted out of the national team's October camp.