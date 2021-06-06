x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Soccer

Pulisic scores in extra time, US beats Mexico 3-2

Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the 114th minute to beat Mexico 3-2 in a final of the first CONCACAF Nations League that turned on three video reviews.
Credit: AP
United States' Christian Pulisic (10) celebrates a penalty kick for a goal against Mexico with teammates Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok (16) and Sebastián Lletget (17) during extra time in the CONCACAF Nations League championship soccer match, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the 114th minute, backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath stopped Andrés Guardado's penalty kick in the 124th minute and the United States overcame an early defensive blunder to beat Mexico 3-2 in a final of the first CONCACAF Nations League that turned on three video reviews. 

Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie scored as the U.S. twice overcame deficits. 

Pulisic, fresh off of winning the Champions League with Chelsea on May 29, cut inside the penalty area and was pulled down by Carlos Salcedo in the 108th minute.