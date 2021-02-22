Press, Rapinoe score, US beats Brazil 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup

Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the U.S. women beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup.

The Americans moves to 2-0 in the tournament, which they opened with a win over Canada.

The United States is unbeaten in 36 straight games overall and 52 straight at home.

Megan Rapinoe with the baby celebration for Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/DfEdGCzv2n — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) February 21, 2021

The Americans have won five straight over Brazil and are unbeaten in the last seven matchups.