Press, Rapinoe score, US beats Brazil 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the U.S. women beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup.
The Americans moves to 2-0 in the tournament, which they opened with a win over Canada.
The United States is unbeaten in 36 straight games overall and 52 straight at home.
The Americans have won five straight over Brazil and are unbeaten in the last seven matchups.
The team is 20-0-2 against Brazil on American soil. Press took a pass from Lindsey Horan and rushed forward, fooling a defender before a powerful strike to the far corner of the net.