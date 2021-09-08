x
Pepi, US beat Honduras 4-1 in World Cup qualifier

Antonee Robinson and Ricardo Pepi scored their first international goals after a halftime change in formation and the U.S. beat Honduras, 4-1 in World Cup qualifying
Credit: AP
United States' Ricardo Pepi, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Honduras during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Antonee Robinson and Ricardo Pepi scored their first international goals after a halftime change in formation, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget added late goals and the United States revived its World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-1 win over Honduras. 

U.S. captain Christian Pulisic joined the lengthy American injured list, limping off in the 60th. 

Brayan Maya put Honduras ahead in the 27th minute of a one-sided first half as the Catrachos dominated before a horn-blowing full house at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano. 

Robinson scored in the 48th minute and Pepi, starting in his international debut, in the 75th.