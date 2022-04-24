OL Reign win the West after draw in San Diego

Ally Watt scores her first NWSL goal

SAN DIEGO – OL Reign (4-0-2) drew 1-1 with the San Diego Wave FC (1-3-2) to round out the Challenge Cup group stage. The draw was enough to secure the Reign’s first place finish in the Western Division.

The Reign opened the scoring when Bethany Balcer played the ball to Ally Watt who took one touch before burying the ball in the back of an net in the 13th minute. That was Watt's first NWSL goal.

In the 44th minute, San Diego was handed a penalty kick after a handball was called. Alex Morgan converted the kick, tying up the match in first half stoppage time.

After halftime, OL Reign absorbed a lot of pressure from the Wave, who came out attacking high up the field. The Reign held their composure and searched for opportunities to break the high press. The team got shots off in the 62nd and 65th minutes but didn’t find the back of the net..