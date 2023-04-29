OL Reign earn comeback draw in NWSL's 1,000th game

Megan Rapinoe and Jordyn Huitema scored in the second half to pull OL Reign into a 2-2 comeback draw on the road against Racing Louisville on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Megan Rapinoe and Jordyn Huitema scored in the second half to pull OL Reign into a 2-2 comeback draw on the road against Racing Louisville on Saturday.

The match at Lynn Family Stadium was the 1,000th National Women's Soccer League regular-season game since the league began in 2013.

Louisville (0-1-4) came out with all of the energy to start the match and were rewarded with the first goal seven minutes in. Midfielder Ary Borges' pass into the middle of the box bounced off a Reign defender and fell to forward Paige Monaghan, who took one touch before sliding it into the far post.

As the first half was wrapping up, Savannah DeMelo scored Louisville's second goal. A Racing corner kick was punched out of the box by goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, but the ball fell to DeMelo, whose shot from outside of the box doubled Louisville's lead.

The Reign (3-1-1) turned it around in the second half. After Huitema was taken down in the box, Rapinoe converted a penalty in the 69th minute. Four minutes later, DeMelo picked up her second yellow card for delaying a restart and was sent off.