OL Reign defeat Houston 2-0 taking over 1st place

SEATTLE — OL Reign moved to the top of the NWSL table with a victory over the Houston Dash at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Veronica Latsko and Jordyn Huitema scored for the Reign (4-1-1).

The first goal came in the 53rd minute when Latsko flicked Megan Rapinoe’s cross behind her and out of the reach of goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Huitema’s diving header went off the post in the 60th minute, but the forward got her goal eight minutes later when she rose up on the back post to head in a Latsko cross.

The Reign became just the second club to reach 100 NWSL wins, after Portland.