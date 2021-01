The National Women's Soccer League will hold the preseason Challenge Cup tournament starting April 9 and open its ninth season on May 15.

Each team will play 24 games, with six reaching the playoffs.

The NWSL will also welcome a 10th member, with Racing Louisville coming on board this year.

All teams must adhere to a rigorous pandemic protocols.