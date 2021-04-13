NWSL imposes additional 1-game suspension for Edmonds, Weaver's red rescinded

The NWSL has imposed an additional one-game suspension for Kansas City's Kristen Edmonds following her actions in a game against the Portland Thorns.

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women's Soccer League has imposed an additional one-game suspension for Kansas City's Kristen Edmonds following her actions in a game against the Portland Thorns.

Edmonds was issued a red card and sent off the field after a scuffle with Portland's Morgan Weaver in the final moments of the Thorns' 2-1 victory.

When people say soccer players flop, insert the gender. *men’s soccer players. Morgan Weaver takes a stiff arm to the face and still taunts for more. NWSL soccer is SO damn entertaining! #AllGrit https://t.co/ciqnTyx5pm — Anya Packer (@battaglinoa) April 10, 2021

As a result of the red card, she was fined and suspended a game. The NWSL added the second game after a disciplinary review.