NWSL imposes additional 1-game suspension for Edmonds, Weaver's red rescinded

The NWSL has imposed an additional one-game suspension for Kansas City's Kristen Edmonds following her actions in a game against the Portland Thorns.
CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women's Soccer League has imposed an additional one-game suspension for Kansas City's Kristen Edmonds following her actions in a game against the Portland Thorns.

Edmonds was issued a red card and sent off the field after a scuffle with Portland's Morgan Weaver in the final moments of the Thorns' 2-1 victory. 

As a result of the red card, she was fined and suspended a game. The NWSL added the second game after a disciplinary review.

The league then rescinded Weaver's red card.  The former WSU Cougar will be available to play in the next match.