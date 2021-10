The National Women's Soccer League is moving its championship game from Portland, Oregon, to Louisville, Kentucky, at the request of players.

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women's Soccer League is moving its championship game from Portland, Oregon, to Louisville, Kentucky, at the request of players.

The Nov. 20 title match was originally scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. local time at Providence Park to fit the CBS broadcast window.

But players objected to the early morning start.