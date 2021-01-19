Mewis' hat trick leads US women past Colombia 4-0

Samantha Mewis scored three goals and her big sister Kristie Mewis added another to give the United States a 4-0 exhibition victory over short-handed Colombia.

Fast start in Florida! @mPinoe back to her tricks, @sammymewy finding the back of the net! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/llw4xZO8M1 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) January 19, 2021

Reign star Megan Rapinoe had an assist on the first goal by Mewis.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 33 matches. The defending World Cup champions have a 49-game undefeated streak on home soil.

The teams were set to play at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, again on Friday.

It was the first home game for the Americans since the SheBelieves Cup last March.