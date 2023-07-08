US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

SEATTLE — Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said. The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women's World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. pic.twitter.com/XGZ1T9i7Wy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 8, 2023

Rapinoe, a Redding, California native, has been with Seattle's OL Reign since 2013 and signed an extension through the 2023 season earlier this year. Rapinoe had a record season in 2022. She set the club record for the most consecutive games with either a goal or an assist, seven games. Overall, she finished the season with seven goals and four assists, tieing the record for the club in both categories.

Rapinoe is only one of four OL Reign players to surpass 100 appearances for the club.

In addition to her accomplishments on the field, Rapinoe is known for using her voice to be a force of change. In July 2022, Rapinoe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, becoming the first soccer player to receive the award and one of just six female athletes or coaches.