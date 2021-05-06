Megan Rapinoe endorses bringing professional women's soccer team to Austin

The U.S. women's national team star said "Austin would be an incredible city to have an NWSL team."

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) is coming to Austin for a match in June, Austin FC officials confirmed Thursday.

On June 16, the USWNT will face Nigeria as part of the 2021 WNT Summer Series and it will be the first-ever match to be played at Q2 Stadium. And if USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has anything to say about it, it shouldn't be the last time Q2 Stadium hosts top-tier women's soccer.

Rapinoe gave her personal stamp of approval and/or pitch to Austin leaders for the possibility of a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion franchise in Austin – whichever you wish to call it.

"I'd ask to see [Anthony Precourt's] pitch deck and plans for an NWSL expansion team. Obviously, they have a brand-new stadium. I would say Austin would be an incredible city to have an NWSL team," Rapinoe said. "I think people ask all the time what they can do to support women's soccer and to continue to grow women's soccer. I think the answers are really obvious. If the ownership group in Austin is committed to equality and committed to growing the game on both sides, I would very much encourage them to look into an NWSL franchise."

Rapinoe said Austin has a "nice buzz to it" and called it a unique city. She said the vibe of Austin feels much different from the rest of the state. She added that she's excited to play here after playing so many matches in Houston and Dallas over the years.

"The breakfast tacos alone are a reason enough to be excited to come to Texas," Rapinoe joked. "And being able to break in [Q2 Stadium] for the national team in Austin."

Austin FC's expansion process lasted multiple years, dating back to 2017. You can see that process on KVUE's special report about Austin FC's first season here.