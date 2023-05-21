Gotham move to top of the NWSL with 4-1 win over OL Reign

Jenna Nighswonger, Lynn Williams, and Taylor Smith scored in the first half to give Gotham FC a 4-1 win over OL Reign on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Jenna Nighswonger, Lynn Williams, and Taylor Smith scored in the first half to give Gotham FC a 4-1 win over OL Reign on Sunday.

Gotham (5-1-2) moved to the top of the National Women's Soccer League with the win in front of 8,146 fans at Lumen Field.

Nighswonger, a rookie, opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the 18-yard box that was just out of the reach of Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Williams pounced on a bad touch from a Reign defender and made it 2-0 in the 12th minute.

Smith added a goal in the 38th minute, getting a one-touch pass from Delanie Sheehan in the box and pushing it into the left corner.

Bruninha stole a ball in the box and unleashed a shot into the near-post corner to put Gotham up 4-0 in the 73rd minute.