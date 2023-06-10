Forever Reign: Everything you need to know about Megan Rapinoe's last OL Reign home game

Rapinoe is retiring as one of the most accomplished athletes in the sport – on and off the pitch.

OL Reign legend Megan Rapinoe's career is winding down to a close, with the only National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club she's ever known.

The club has lined up a "Forever Reign" celebration to honor Rapinoe's impact on the sport and in the Seattle area. Here's everything you need to know.

When is Rapinoe's last home game?

Rapinoe's last home match is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday against the Washington Spirit. You can purchase tickets to the match here.

The Lumen Field gates will open at 3:30 p.m., about 90 minutes before kickoff. The club is encouraging fans to arrive early because of the high demand leading up to the game.

Anticipation for the game

As of Tuesday, the OL Reign was already closing in on the all-time attendance record in the NWSL, with over 28,150 tickets sold.

That number is expected to climb as we get closer to Friday's game.

Pre-match festivities

Leading up to the match, the King County Council has officially proclaimed it "Megan Rapinoe Week."

Rough & Tumble Pub, the first women's sports-focused bar in Washington, is hosting a #MegansHairitage party on Thursday. The event will feature Rapinoe's iconic pink wig and give fans a chance to win a signed Rapinoe jersey.

The club said "Forever Rapinoe" flags will fly high on Seattle ferries and at Lumen Field on Friday. Several downtown buildings will light up pink on Friday evening.

According to the OL Reign, there will be an exclusive giveaway of Forever Rapinoe sunglasses for the first 3,000 fans at the door.

The OL Reign said it will honor Rapinoe's mother and twin sisters, Denise and Rachael, along with a special pre-match ceremony on the pitch to commemorate the club legend.

Other match festivities include:

Live music: Zechariah & Jevon and Reign City Riot will perform in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza

Zechariah & Jevon and Reign City Riot will perform in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza Food trucks: Four food trucks in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza, including Buddah Bruddah, Seoul Bowl, Dough Joy and Mexicuban

Four food trucks in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza, including Buddah Bruddah, Seoul Bowl, Dough Joy and Mexicuban Photo opportunities: Rapinoe #15 Photo Op in the NW cove on the main concourse, TOGETHXR photo station in the NW marshalling area and photo booth with commemorative photo strips in the NE Concourse

Rapinoe #15 Photo Op in the NW cove on the main concourse, TOGETHXR photo station in the NW marshalling area and photo booth with commemorative photo strips in the NE Concourse Rapinoe Jersey Board: Giant Megan Rapinoe jersey for fans to sign

Giant Megan Rapinoe jersey for fans to sign Family activities: Face painters, hairspray stations, poster making and lawn games

Rapinoe's career accomplishments

Rapinoe will close out her career as one of the most accomplished athletes in the game.

She is retiring as one of just five players who have spent their entire career playing for just one club in the NWSL. Since the league's inception in 2013, the Reign have never won a NWSL championship trophy, finishing second in 2014 and 2015. The club has won three shields, however, which is given to the club that earns the most points in the regular season.

The 38-year-old won two World Cups with the United States women's national team, along with a gold and bronze medal in Olympic competitions. She's scored 63 goals in 203 appearances with the United States. Her last appearance with the national team was a 2-0 win over South Africa on Sept. 24.

Rapinoe's performance in the 2019 World Cup (six goals) earned her the "Golden Ball" trophy for the tournament's top player. Later that year, she was named the FIFA Best Women's Player and won the Ballon d'Or, which crowns the best athlete in the sport.

Off the pitch, Rapinoe has used her platform to fight for women to earn equal pay with the men's national team. The fight was resolved last year when both teams reached contracts with U.S. Soccer that paid them equally and split tournament prize money.

But it's Rapinoe's stance on social justice issues that will persist long after her playing career. Rapinoe, who came out publicly in 2012 and got engaged to basketball star Sue Bird in 2020, is outspoken about LGBTQ issues, including transgender rights. In 2022, President Joe Biden made her the first soccer player awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

At the 2019 World Cup, there was controversy when an old video surfaced of her saying she wouldn’t visit the White House if the team won the tournament. It attracted former President Donald Trump’s attention and he tweeted: “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”

The team did not go to the White House after winning the title but got a ticker-tape parade in New York City.

In 2016, Rapinoe knelt during the national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. He knelt during the anthem to call attention to racial inequality. U.S. Soccer responded by adopting a rule that players must stand for anthems, which was rescinded in 2021.

There is a chance we have another Rapinoe home game, however...

But that would require the OL Reign to make the NWSL playoffs and be a higher seed in a playoff game.

The NWSL sends six clubs to the postseason. The Reign are currently sixth in the league table with 28 points, placing them squarely in postseason contention.



NWSL table, as of Thursday

San Diego FC: 33 points Portland Thorns: 32 points NJ/NY Gotham FC: 30 points North Carolina Courage: 29 points Washington Spirit: 29 points OL Reign: 28 points Orlando Pride: 28 points Houston Dash: 28 points

To get Rapinoe another home game, the Reign would have to jump up to the third or fourth spot in the league table. Those clubs are two points ahead of the Reign, so it's a doable achievement with two regular-season games left to play. The Reign can earn a maximum of 34 points this season if they win its final two games.