Ferreira, Arriola, Lewis 2 goals each, US routs Trinidad 7-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored his first two international goals and had three assists, and Paul Arriola and Jonathan Lewis scored twice each to power the United States over a rusty Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 in an exhibition.
Lewis scored his first international goal, as did Miles Robinson.
Coming off a 6-2 win over Panama in November with top American players and a 6-0 rout of El Salvador last month with a group mostly from Major League Soccer, the U.S. outshot the Soca Warriors 19-2 and scored five goals in three straight games for the first time.