Federal Way's Dotson scores twice in US 4-0 win over Dominican Republic

Jackson Yueill redirected Sebastian Salcedo's cross for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, second-half substitute Hassani Dotson added a pair of goals and the United States beat the Dominican Republic 4-0 at Guadalajara, Mexico, in qualifying for the Olympic men's soccer tournament.

Federal Way native Dotson scored in the 73rd and 78th minutes to give the U.S. a 3-0 lead.

Djordje Mihailovic had a goal and two assists for the U.S., trying to reach the Olympics for the first time since 2012.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Mexico played Costa Rica.