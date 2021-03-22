x
Federal Way's Dotson scores twice in US 4-0 win over Dominican Republic

Hassani Dotson added a pair of goals and the United States beat the Dominican Republic 4-0 at Guadalajara, Mexico, in an Olympic qualifying match.
Jackson Yueill redirected Sebastian Salcedo's cross for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, second-half substitute Hassani Dotson added a pair of goals and the United States beat the Dominican Republic 4-0 at Guadalajara, Mexico, in qualifying for the Olympic men's soccer tournament.

Federal Way native Dotson scored in the 73rd and 78th minutes to give the U.S. a 3-0 lead. 

Djordje Mihailovic had a goal and two assists for the U.S., trying to reach the Olympics for the first time since 2012. 

In the second game of the doubleheader, Mexico played Costa Rica. 

A Mexico draw or win, would advance the U.S. to a qualification match on March 28.

