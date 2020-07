Kristie Mewis and Shea Groom scored to give the Houston Dash a 2-0 victory over OL Reign.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Kristie Mewis and Shea Groom scored to give the Houston Dash a 2-0 victory over OL Reign on Saturday night in the group stage of the NWSL's Challenge Cup tournament.

The Dash now have five goals, most in the tournament. Kristie Mewis scored in the 12th minute, taking a back heel pass from Groom and blasting the ball from just inside the penalty area.