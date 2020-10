Christine Sinclair had three goals and the Portland Thorns beat OL Reign 4-1 on Wednesday night in a National Women's Soccer League fall series match.

Sinclair scored her first in the 40th minute off a pass from Lindsey Horan, then added a penalty kick in stoppage time before the half.

An outstanding performance all around.



Portland's Rocky Rodriguez scored from near the penalty spot in 57th minute.